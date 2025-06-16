Sri Lankan worker injured in Iran missile strike on Israel

Posted by Editor on June 16, 2025 - 10:02 am

A Sri Lankan youth has been injured in an Iranian missile attack in the Bnei Brak area of Israel, according to Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara.

He shared this information in a post on his official Facebook account.

The injured youth has been identified as Vimukthi Madhusanka, a resident of the Akuressa area, who had come to Israel for construction work.

Ambassador Bandara further stated that arrangements are currently being made to provide medical treatment for the injured individual.

He added that officials at the embassy are monitoring the situation around the clock and urged anyone affected by the attacks to contact the embassy immediately.