Police Constable dies by suicide at Padiyathalawa Police Station

Posted by Editor on May 6, 2025 - 1:17 pm

A 59-year-old police constable attached to the Padiyathalawa Police Station in Ampara reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service firearm this morning (May 6).

According to the Police, the incident occurred around 5:15 AM today (May 6) inside the guard room of the Padiyathalawa Police Station.

It is reported that the deceased constable was a resident of the Bibile area.