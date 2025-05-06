May 06 2025 May 6, 2025 May 6, 2025 NoComment

Police Constable dies by suicide at Padiyathalawa Police Station

Posted by Editor on May 6, 2025 - 1:17 pm

Police line do not cross - Crime

A 59-year-old police constable attached to the Padiyathalawa Police Station in Ampara reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service firearm this morning (May 6).

According to the Police, the incident occurred around 5:15 AM today (May 6) inside the guard room of the Padiyathalawa Police Station.

It is reported that the deceased constable was a resident of the Bibile area.

Support Onlanka
FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY