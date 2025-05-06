Two more students arrested in connection with Sabaragamuwa University student’s suicide
Two more students from the Faculty of Technology at Sabaragamuwa University have been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigations into a ragging incident.
According to police, the two third-year students were arrested and will be produced before the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court today (May 6).
The arrests are part of a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the death of 23-year-old Charith Dilshan, a second-year student at the Faculty of Technology.
Dilshan was found dead on April 29, 2025, after taking his own life by hanging himself from a tree behind his home.
His death is believed to be linked to a ragging incident that allegedly took place on university premises.
So far, a total of ten suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.
The CID is continuing further investigations into the incident.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Voting ends in Sri Lanka’s 2025 LG Elections – Counting begins May 6, 2025
- Six more students remanded over Sabaragamuwa University student’s suicide May 6, 2025
- Two more students arrested in connection with Sabaragamuwa University student’s suicide May 6, 2025
- Police Constable dies by suicide at Padiyathalawa Police Station May 6, 2025
- Sri Lanka’s 2025 Local Government Elections begin after seven-year gap May 6, 2025