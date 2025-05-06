Two more students arrested in connection with Sabaragamuwa University student’s suicide

Posted by Editor on May 6, 2025 - 1:40 pm

Two more students from the Faculty of Technology at Sabaragamuwa University have been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigations into a ragging incident.

According to police, the two third-year students were arrested and will be produced before the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court today (May 6).

The arrests are part of a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the death of 23-year-old Charith Dilshan, a second-year student at the Faculty of Technology.

Dilshan was found dead on April 29, 2025, after taking his own life by hanging himself from a tree behind his home.

His death is believed to be linked to a ragging incident that allegedly took place on university premises.

So far, a total of ten suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

The CID is continuing further investigations into the incident.