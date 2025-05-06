Six more students remanded over Sabaragamuwa University student’s suicide
Six more students from the Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka have been remanded in custody until May 16, 2025, following their arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the ongoing investigation into the suicide of a student from the Department of Engineering Technology.
Earlier, on May 5, 2025, four other third-year students from the university were also remanded until May 16, after being arrested on May 4 in relation to the same incident.
The arrests are part of a CID investigation into the death of 23-year-old Charith Dilshan, a second-year student at the university’s Faculty of Technology.
Dilshan was found dead on April 29, 2025, having taken his own life by hanging from a tree behind his home.
His death is suspected to have followed a ragging incident that allegedly occurred on university premises.
