Voting ends in Sri Lanka’s 2025 LG Elections – Counting begins

Posted by Editor on May 6, 2025 - 4:18 pm

The 2025 Local Government Election in Sri Lanka concluded a short while ago at 4:00 PM.

The election, held to elect members to 339 local government bodies, began today (May 6) at 7:00 AM across 13,759 polling stations and concluded at 4:00 PM.

A total of 17,156,338 voters were eligible to cast their ballots in this election.

In all, 75,589 candidates contested the election, representing 49 political parties and 257 independent groups.

According to the Election Commission, 8,287 members will be elected through this process.

Election monitoring organizations stated that today’s voting process was conducted commendably overall.

PAFFREL (People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections) noted that, apart from a few minor incidents, there were no reports of any serious irregularities that would warrant annulment of voting in any area.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes is scheduled to begin shortly.