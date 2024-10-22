IMF reaffirms support for Sri Lanka at Global Summit

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), met with Sri Lanka’s Central Bank Governor, Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, in Washington D.C. during the 2024 IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings.

Georgieva expressed her encouragement over Sri Lanka’s commitment to ongoing reforms under the IMF-supported program, aimed at securing the country’s economic recovery.

The IMF remains dedicated to supporting Sri Lanka’s efforts to build a stronger future for its people, Georgieva shared on social media platform X. Sri Lanka’s Finance Secretary, Mahinda Siriwardena, also attended the meeting.

The 2024 Annual Meetings, currently underway in Washington, bring together key leaders from governments, businesses, international organizations, and academia to discuss global economic challenges and cooperation.

For Sri Lanka, these meetings are critical, as the country continues to address challenges like debt restructuring and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Insights gained during these discussions could significantly influence Sri Lanka’s path toward financial stability.

Sri Lankan policymakers are using this platform to exchange ideas with global experts and strengthen strategies for economic growth, governance, and public sector reforms.

These meetings offer an opportunity for the country to seek support and align its development plans with global best practices.