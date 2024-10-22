Sri Lankan government rejects A.N.J. De Alwis’ Easter Sunday attacks report

Posted by Editor on October 22, 2024 - 11:35 am

The Sri Lankan government has dismissed the findings of a committee led by retired Judge A.N.J. De Alwis, which investigated the devastating Easter Sunday bombings.

The report, presented by former MP Udaya Gammanpila on October 21, 2024, has been deemed politically motivated, according to Cabinet Spokesman Minister Vijitha Herath.

Speaking during the Cabinet briefing in Colombo on October 22, 2024 Minister Herath emphasized that the government does not accept the committee’s conclusions.

He explained that the report targeted two prominent former law enforcement officials, former Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ravi Seneviratne and former CID Director Shani Abeysekara, shortly after they became involved with the National People’s Power (NPP) Retired Police Forum, a political body formed on June 9, 2024.

Herath noted the timing of the committee’s formation, just three days after the Retired Police Forum was established, suggesting a political agenda behind the probe.

He added that the committee was expected to deliver its findings by September 15, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Presidential Election.

The government, however, has announced plans to conduct a fresh investigation into the 2019 attacks, signaling its intent to seek accountability through new, independent channels.

The Easter Sunday attacks, which occurred on April 21, 2019, targeted churches and hotels across Sri Lanka, killing over 250 people and leaving the nation in shock.

Since then, the search for justice has remained a contentious issue, with various inquiries being launched to determine responsibility.