Catholic Church rejects report presented by Gammanpila on Easter Sunday attack
Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando has stated that he rejects the report presented by retired judge A.N.J. De Alwis regarding the Easter Sunday attacks.
Father Cyril Gamini made this statement during a press conference held today (October 22) at the Archbishop’s House in Borella.
He was responding to a revelation made by former Member of Parliament Udaya Gammanpila during a media briefing in Colombo yesterday morning (October 21), where certain facts from the investigation committee’s report on the Easter Sunday attacks were disclosed.
Father Cyril Gamini explained, “It is clear that a conflict of interest arises when A.N.J. De Alwis, the sister of Prasanna Alwis, who is facing criminal charges for concealing and destroying evidence in a murder investigation, is appointed as the head of this committee. Therefore, we can never accept a report presented by a committee led by such a person as impartial and independent. Hence, we completely reject this report.”
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Johnston Fernando to appear vefore CID over unregistered vehicle incident October 22, 2024
- Catholic Church rejects report presented by Gammanpila on Easter Sunday attack October 22, 2024
- IMF reaffirms support for Sri Lanka at Global Summit October 22, 2024
- NPP warns: Gammanpila accused of undermining key witnesses in Easter Sunday attack cases October 22, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s inflation drops to -0.2% in September 2024 amid falling food prices October 22, 2024