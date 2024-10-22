Catholic Church rejects report presented by Gammanpila on Easter Sunday attack

Posted by Editor on October 22, 2024 - 1:36 pm

Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando has stated that he rejects the report presented by retired judge A.N.J. De Alwis regarding the Easter Sunday attacks.

Father Cyril Gamini made this statement during a press conference held today (October 22) at the Archbishop’s House in Borella.

He was responding to a revelation made by former Member of Parliament Udaya Gammanpila during a media briefing in Colombo yesterday morning (October 21), where certain facts from the investigation committee’s report on the Easter Sunday attacks were disclosed.

Father Cyril Gamini explained, “It is clear that a conflict of interest arises when A.N.J. De Alwis, the sister of Prasanna Alwis, who is facing criminal charges for concealing and destroying evidence in a murder investigation, is appointed as the head of this committee. Therefore, we can never accept a report presented by a committee led by such a person as impartial and independent. Hence, we completely reject this report.”