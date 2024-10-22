Johnston Fernando to appear vefore CID over unregistered vehicle incident

Former Parliamentarian Johnston Fernando has informed the Court of Appeal, through his legal counsel, that he is ready to provide a statement to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) tomorrow (October 23) concerning an incident involving his alleged use of an unregistered luxury vehicle.

Fernando’s counsel made this declaration during the hearing of a writ petition filed by the former MP, which came before the Court of Appeal today (October 22).

The petition seeks to prevent Fernando’s arrest over the matter. The vehicle in question was reportedly found parked at a star-class hotel in Colombo.

The court took note of the submission and has scheduled the next hearing of the petition for October 25, 2024.