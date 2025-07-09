Kehelbaddara Padme and Commando Salinda arrested in Malaysia

Posted by Editor on July 9, 2025 - 8:13 pm

Three criminals, Kehelbaddara Padme, Commando Salinda, and Battaramulle Sanjeewa, have reportedly been arrested in Malaysia today (July 9).

An intelligence officer stated that the trio was taken into custody while attending a party at a luxury hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Kehelbaddara Padme, also known as Mandinu Padmasiri, and Commando Salinda are alleged to have orchestrated the assassination of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

Ganemulla Sanjeewa, a notorious underworld figure, was shot dead on February 19, 2025, at Court No. 05 of the Colombo Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court Complex.

The police have officially requested additional information regarding the arrests from Interpol.

Kehelbaddara Padme and Commando Salinda are directly accused of planning and executing the shooting that killed Ganemulla Sanjeewa at the Colombo Hulftsdorp Court Complex.

Police investigations revealed that Padme coordinated the attack from the United Arab Emirates, while Commando Salinda directed operations from Malaysia.

Salinda is a former member of the Sri Lanka Army Commando Regiment who had deserted the service.

They are believed to have escaped to Malaysia after remaining in hiding in Dubai became unsafe.

Interpol had issued Red Notices for both suspects at the request of the Sri Lanka Police.