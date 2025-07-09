Police officer arrested over Rs. 200,000 bribe

Posted by Editor on July 9, 2025 - 7:14 pm

A police officer was taken into custody this afternoon (July 9) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with a bribery incident.

The arrested officer, along with another officer, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 200,000 from suspects in a drug-related case in exchange for not enforcing the law.

Of this amount, the officers had initially accepted Rs. 20,000.

The raid was conducted by CIABOC officers when the suspects arrived to hand over the remaining Rs. 180,000.

One police officer was arrested at the scene, while the other reportedly fled.

The arrested officer is expected to be produced before court following preliminary investigations.

CIABOC is continuing further investigations to locate the officer who fled and to identify any other parties involved in the incident.