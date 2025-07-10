Sri Lanka hikes imported milk powder prices
Posted by Editor on July 10, 2025 - 10:40 am
The price of a 400g packet of imported milk powder has been increased by Rs. 100, according to the Sri Lanka Milk Powder Importers’ Association.
Accordingly, the price of a 1-kilogram packet of imported milk powder has been increased by Rs. 250.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka hikes imported milk powder prices July 10, 2025
- Sri Lankan Prisons overcrowded: 33,000 inmates in facilities built for 12,000 July 10, 2025
- U.S. imposes 30% tariff on Sri Lankan goods July 9, 2025
- Kehelbaddara Padme and Commando Salinda arrested in Malaysia July 9, 2025
- Police officer arrested over Rs. 200,000 bribe July 9, 2025