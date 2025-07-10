Jul 10 2025 July 10, 2025 July 10, 2025 NoComment

Sri Lanka hikes imported milk powder prices

Posted by Editor on July 10, 2025 - 10:40 am

Milk tea

The price of a 400g packet of imported milk powder has been increased by Rs. 100, according to the Sri Lanka Milk Powder Importers’ Association.

Accordingly, the price of a 1-kilogram packet of imported milk powder has been increased by Rs. 250.

