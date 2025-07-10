Sri Lankan Prisons overcrowded: 33,000 inmates in facilities built for 12,000

Sri Lanka’s prisons are currently holding around 33,000 inmates, nearly three times more than their intended capacity, according to Prisons Spokesperson Jagath Weerasinghe.

He made this announcement at a press conference held in Colombo yesterday (July 9), revealing that the maximum capacity across the country’s 36 prisons is only 12,000.

Weerasinghe said the overcrowding has become a serious concern, and to address the situation, the Prisons Department has introduced a special rehabilitation program.

The aim is to help inmates become responsible and productive members of society.

He also stated that a large amount of funding has been allocated for this initiative.

As part of the program, inmates will be given National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) certificates, which can help them find employment and build a better future after their release.