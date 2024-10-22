Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith rejects A.N.J. De Alwis committee report on Easter Sunday attacks

October 22, 2024

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith stated that he believes the current president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, known for his humble and simple nature, will conduct a thorough investigation into the Easter Sunday attacks.

He made this statement today (October 22) during a press conference in Colombo, addressing the report by the A.N.J. De Alwis Committee on the Easter Sunday attacks, which was released by Udaya Gammanpila.

Cardinal Ranjith emphasized that the committee’s report is unacceptable and expressed disappointment with Udaya Gammanpila’s actions.

He underscored the importance of justice and fairness in addressing these attacks and mentioned that they had urged the current president to ensure justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks.

The president assured them that no efforts would be made to conceal the truth over time.

Cardinal Ranjith expressed confidence that these promises would be fulfilled.

Additionally, the Cardinal noted that he does not require extra security, as he believes his protection comes from above, while continuing to live a simple life.