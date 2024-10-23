Sri Lanka boosts security measures to safeguard tourists amid global tensions

Sri Lanka Police, in coordination with intelligence agencies and under the direction of the Ministry of Public Security, are taking steps to ensure the safety of tourists and citizens.

The police issued a special statement urging the public and tourists to report any emergencies by contacting the hotline ‘1997’.

This comes ahead of an expected surge in foreign tourists during the upcoming season, which presents an opportunity to strengthen Sri Lanka’s economy and reputation.

The police emphasized the collective responsibility of creating a safe and welcoming environment for tourists.

In response to global conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, the Sri Lanka Police, with guidance from the Ministry of Defense, will implement a specialized security program for tourist safety.

The Sri Lanka Tourist Police will also be reinforced, and Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya will issue special instructions to all police stations.

Tourists can immediately report security concerns via the 1997 hotline. The police also called on hotel owners and staff to take proactive measures in protecting tourists and their property.

They highlighted the importance of vigilance against potential threats, theft, and harassment, assuring that these concerns would be addressed through new security programs.

Coordination with local police stations is encouraged, and necessary instructions will be issued to ensure continued safety and trust among foreign visitors.