Johnston Fernando arrested
Posted by Editor on October 23, 2024 - 2:35 pm
Former Minister Johnston Fernando has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
He arrived at the CID this morning (October 23) to provide a statement regarding an unregistered BMW car, allegedly belonging to him, which was recently found suspiciously parked at a star-class hotel in Colombo.
He will be produced before the Fort Magistrate.
UPDATE – 17:15:
Former Minister Johnston Fernando, who was arrested by the CID earlier today (October 23), has been remanded until October 30, 2024, by the Colombo Fort Magistrate.
