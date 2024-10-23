Johnston Fernando arrested

Posted by Editor on October 23, 2024 - 2:35 pm

Former Minister Johnston Fernando has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He arrived at the CID this morning (October 23) to provide a statement regarding an unregistered BMW car, allegedly belonging to him, which was recently found suspiciously parked at a star-class hotel in Colombo.

He will be produced before the Fort Magistrate.

UPDATE – 17:15:

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, who was arrested by the CID earlier today (October 23), has been remanded until October 30, 2024, by the Colombo Fort Magistrate.

Related Articles: