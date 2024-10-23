Johnston Fernando arrives at CID

October 23, 2024

Former Member of Parliament Johnston Fernando has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to provide a statement regarding the investigation into the discovery of a BMW vehicle, allegedly belonging to him, which was found unregistered and parked at the Hilton Hotel several days ago.



Johnston Fernando informed the Court of Appeal through his lawyer yesterday (October 22) that he is ready to provide a statement to the CID regarding this matter.

Meanwhile, while commenting to the media, Johnston Fernando stated, “Let’s see what happens.. Time will answer the questions. The truth will prevail.”