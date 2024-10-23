China donates LKR 30 million for Sri Lanka flood relief

Posted by Editor on October 23, 2024 - 9:34 am

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday afternoon (October 22) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the meeting, Ambassador Qi donated LKR 30 million (USD 100,000) as emergency flood relief to support those affected by the recent flooding in the country.

Beyond immediate relief efforts, the discussion also encompassed long-term strategies for flood prevention and management.

They explored sustainable approaches to strengthen community resilience against future flooding.

Recent reports indicate that heavy rains have caused significant flooding in several provinces, displacing thousands of families and causing extensive damage to infrastructure and agriculture.