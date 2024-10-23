One injured in shooting at Ratmalana railway yard during attempted theft
Posted by Editor on October 23, 2024 - 9:11 am
A person was injured in a shooting early this morning (October 23) at the Ratmalana railway yard.
According to the police media division, five individuals entered the yard to steal property and attacked a security officer on duty, causing him injuries.
In response, the officer opened fire, wounding one suspect, while the others fled.
Both the injured officer and the suspect have been admitted to Kalubowila Hospital. The Mount Lavinia Police are investigating the incident further.
