Student falls to death from upper floor of hostel at Kelaniya University
Posted by Editor on October 23, 2024 - 10:09 am
A student studying at Kelaniya University fell from the upper floor of the C.W.W. Kannangara Hostel and succumbed to his injuries this morning (October 23).
After the fall, the student was admitted to Kiribathgoda Hospital, but he had already passed away by that time.
The deceased was a fourth-year student in the Department of Accountancy Studies at the Faculty of Commerce and Management.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka boosts security measures to safeguard tourists amid global tensions October 23, 2024
- Arrest warrant issued for Johnston Fernando over court no-show October 23, 2024
- U.S. Embassy issues travel warning for Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka amid security threats October 23, 2024
- Student falls to death from upper floor of hostel at Kelaniya University October 23, 2024
- Johnston Fernando arrives at CID October 23, 2024