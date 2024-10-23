Student falls to death from upper floor of hostel at Kelaniya University

Posted by Editor on October 23, 2024 - 10:09 am

A student studying at Kelaniya University fell from the upper floor of the C.W.W. Kannangara Hostel and succumbed to his injuries this morning (October 23).

After the fall, the student was admitted to Kiribathgoda Hospital, but he had already passed away by that time.

The deceased was a fourth-year student in the Department of Accountancy Studies at the Faculty of Commerce and Management.