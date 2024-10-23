U.S. Embassy issues travel warning for Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka amid security threats

The U.S. Embassy in Colombo has urged American citizens to avoid the Arugam Bay area in Sri Lanka due to credible threats of an impending attack on popular tourist destinations.

The Embassy cited “credible information” indicating that tourist locations in Arugam Bay may be targeted, prompting a strong advisory for U.S. citizens.

Effective immediately, the Embassy has imposed travel restrictions on its personnel for the Arugam Bay region, reinforcing the seriousness of the situation.

The alert emphasizes the heightened risk posed by this threat and advises all U.S. citizens to stay clear of the area until further notice.

Travelers and residents are encouraged to stay informed about the evolving situation and heed official guidance as authorities work to ensure safety in the region.