Israeli Tourists in Sri Lanka warned to leave specific areas due to terror threats

Posted by Editor on October 23, 2024 - 7:38 pm

Israeli citizens in Sri Lanka have been advised by the National Security Council (NSC) of Israel to leave certain coastal areas immediately due to credible threats of terrorism.

The alert, issued on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, focuses on tourist areas, particularly along the southern and western coasts, including popular spots like Arugam Bay, Galle, Hikkaduwa, and Weligama. The NSC has raised the travel alert level for these regions to Level 4, the highest possible, urging immediate evacuation.

Israelis in these areas are advised to either leave Sri Lanka or move to Colombo, where security is more robust. For the rest of the country, the alert stands at Level 3, recommending that travel be postponed unless absolutely necessary.

This warning has also been highlighted by Reuters, who reported that the NSC did not specify the nature of the threat but emphasized that tourist areas seem to be the primary target. Israeli tourists have been asked to be cautious, avoid public gatherings, and refrain from displaying identifying symbols, such as Hebrew writing or religious symbols, in public spaces.

Sri Lanka’s police forces are also on high alert. According to Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa, several warnings were received about potential threats to Israeli tourists in Arugam Bay and Pottuvil. These areas are popular with Israeli visitors, particularly for surfing events, and have recently attracted a noticeable number of Israeli tourists.

In response to the threats, security measures have been heightened. The Sri Lankan Police, Special Task Force (STF), and military have set up roadblocks and are conducting vehicle checks in the affected areas. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working to prevent any incidents. DIG Thalduwa confirmed that these measures are based on credible intelligence, much of which came from Indian intelligence agencies.

While there have been no specific details about the nature of the threat, authorities are taking no chances, particularly given the presence of a notable number of Israeli tourists. Around 20,000 Israelis have visited Sri Lanka so far this year, out of a total of 1.48 million international tourists.

The situation remains tense, and Israeli citizens are encouraged to stay updated by checking the NSC’s website for further guidance: https://www.gov.il/he/pages/travel_warning_info