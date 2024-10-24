TID arrests two suspects over threats to Israeli nationals in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on October 24, 2024 - 8:30 am

Two individuals suspected of planning an attack on Israeli nationals in Sri Lanka have been arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

According to Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa, the arrests were made in the Colombo and Jaffna regions.

Sri Lankan security forces were alerted to the Arugam Bay attack plot by Indian intelligence services.

Arugam Bay, located near Pottuvil in the Ampara district, is a globally renowned tourist destination, popular for surfing, and frequented by many Israeli nationals. In response to the intelligence report, Sri Lankan security forces were warned of a potential plan targeting Israeli nationals staying in Arugam Bay.

The report indicated that the attack could occur between October 19 and 23 and involved two Sri Lankan nationals, one of whom had recently arrived from Iraq. Indian intelligence provided Sri Lankan authorities with detailed information, including the names and other specifics of the suspects.

It was revealed that the attack was planned as retaliation for the recent assassination of Hezbollah leaders by Israel. Following this intelligence, Sri Lankan security forces took immediate action about two weeks ago, strengthening security in the Eastern Province.

Additional security measures have also been implemented in Arugam Bay to ensure the safety of foreign visitors. Police headquarters reported that security has been heightened in southern areas, including Weligama, where Israeli nationals are traveling, as well as in locations like Ella.

Meanwhile, the Israeli defense headquarters issued a notice urging Israeli nationals in Sri Lanka to immediately leave not only Arugam Bay but also other coastal areas such as Galle, Hikkaduwa, and Weligama. The notice advised Israeli citizens to relocate to safer areas like Colombo or to leave the country entirely.

Furthermore, the notice instructed Israelis to avoid displaying Hebrew symbols or engaging in Jewish religious activities publicly, and to refrain from gathering in insecure locations.

Related Articles: