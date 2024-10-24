Sri Lanka President: Building a country where everyone proudly says ‘I am Sri Lankan’

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that the National People’s Power (NPP) aims to build a country where everyone feels the sentiment of “I am Sri Lankan” under its governance.

He made this statement while addressing a public rally in support of the NPP candidates from the Trincomalee District, under the theme “We, Builders of the Country with Compass,” as part of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Speaking further, the leader of the NPP, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, stated:

“We won the presidential election on behalf of the National People’s Power to bring about significant change in Sri Lanka. Shortly after that, Parliament was dissolved, giving the people the opportunity to establish a new administration.

Until the general election, we maintained governance with a three-member cabinet, something that will go down in history both in Sri Lanka and globally. We were entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining essential services, keeping the economy intact, and ensuring national security without interruption until the general election.

After November 14th, a cabinet of fewer than 25 members will be formed, selected from the large number of NPP MPs entering Parliament. There will be no state ministries, but there will be deputy ministers aligned with the ministerial roles. From that point, we will systematically rebuild the country.

The previous Parliament became an object of opposition and disgust for the people. During the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters like floods, and other crises, this opposition was directed at Parliament.

Some MPs came to Parliament with chili powder, and we even saw some hitting each other with books. The zoo of our country was not banned for the people, but Parliament was. That Parliament proved unworthy of the people. As we prepare to clean and renew it, 62 former MPs have voluntarily stepped down.

We aim to fill Parliament with honest, uncorrupted, and capable individuals who can overcome any challenge on behalf of the people.

During the last presidential election, the Trincomalee District provided great support for this cause. In the 2019 presidential election, the NPP received less than 5,000 votes from this district. In the recent presidential election, that number exceeded 50,000.

So, what might happen in the general election? Even before other parties begin their campaigns, they have already accepted defeat. To overcome the main challenges our country faces, the NPP needs strong victories from the Trincomalee District. For a long time, suspicion, hatred, anger, and mistrust have been spread between the Sinhala, Tamil, and Muslim communities.

After the war ended, from 2015 onwards, suspicion and mistrust were rekindled, and people were divided. Tamils were pushed toward Tamil parties, and Muslims toward Muslim parties. After that, politics became about securing power by forming alliances with these parties.

Instead of unity among the people of Trincomalee city and district, Sinhala, Tamil, and Muslim communities were divided, and conflicts were created. The National People’s Power is the party of unity for Sinhala, Tamil, and Muslim people.

In the last presidential election, the Tamil and Muslim people did not believe we would win. That’s why, heading into the general election, we are entering with the belief that we have already won, uniting all people under one roof.

After our presidential victory, a great awakening has taken place in the North, and trust in the NPP has grown. The people of the Trincomalee District have a special responsibility to end the era of division and establish a united government.

We are building a country where the law applies equally to all—Sinhala, Tamil, and Muslim alike. If there are any obstructive laws, we will change them to build a country where everyone can proudly say, ‘I am Sri Lankan.’ A government led by the NPP will create a foundation for this pride.

As we implement the plan to bring the country to that level, we will properly utilize the Pulmudai mineral deposits in the Trincomalee District and establish value-added industries.

We will also rehabilitate the oil tanks that are decaying before our eyes and turn them into a source of strength for the national economy. We are exploring the possibility of building a refinery in connection with these oil tanks.

To make traditional industries like fishing more productive, fuel subsidies have already been provided. Moreover, there is great potential to develop livestock in the Trincomalee District.

In addition, the Kantale sugar factory once operated alongside 23,000 acres of sugarcane cultivation. However, these lands have deteriorated, and elephants now roam where the crops once grew.

We have temporarily allocated 11,000 acres of these lands to farmers, who will cultivate them until the sugar factory resumes operations. The sugarcane fields will be replanted, and the factory will become operational again.

A meeting with rice mill owners revealed that there is no rice shortage. We established a basic approach of working with them through mutual understanding rather than enforcing strict laws. Since there is no rice shortage in the country, except for the rice needed for the tourism industry, we do not expect to import any more rice.

The fertilizer subsidy, previously set at Rs. 15,000, has been increased to Rs. 25,000 for this purpose. In February next year, we will present our first budget and provide short-term relief to the people.

Afterward, through long-term rebuilding, we will empower the people to stand on their own feet. Unless a special global situation arises, 2025 will be the year when the most foreign tourists visit Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the opposition has started making sad claims that the government will fall in three or six months. Their family dynasties have collapsed, and they are so bankrupt that they cannot even ask for votes in this general election. The era when people followed politicians is over, and we will make everyone equal before the law.

The 2015 ‘Good Governance’ government, instead of acting against corruption and fraudulent individuals, only put on shows.

We will change that and build a complete country in every aspect. For that purpose, fill Parliament with representatives from the NPP in this general election. Send representatives from the Trincomalee District—a Tamil brother, a Muslim brother, and a Sinhala brother—who will represent all the people in Parliament.

Together, let’s build a government that represents all people under one flag.”