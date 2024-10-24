Sri Lanka Police introduce emergency telephone number for Israeli tourists

Posted by Editor on October 24, 2024 - 12:19 pm

The Sri Lanka Police have announced a dedicated telephone number to assist Israeli tourists during emergencies, ensuring their personal security and support.

Israeli nationals visiting Sri Lanka for tourism or other purposes can contact the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of the Tourist Range and Maritime Division, Mr. Damayantha Vijaya Sri, at +94718592651 for assistance.

The Police Media Division stated that if any Israeli visitor feels the need for personal protection, they can directly reach out to this number for help.

DIG Vijaya Sri will assess each situation and take appropriate measures based on individual needs.

To facilitate assistance, tourists are kindly requested to provide the necessary information for identity verification when seeking help.

