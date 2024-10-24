Namal Rajapaksa departs CID after recording statement

Posted by Editor on October 24, 2024 - 12:35 pm

Former Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago, after providing a statement that lasted about two and a half hours.

He had arrived at the CID around 9:00 AM today (October 24) in response to an anonymous complaint regarding the receipt of funds during the 2010–2015 period.