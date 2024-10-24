Sri Lanka arrests three over security threats against Israeli tourists

October 24, 2024

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested three individuals in connection with intelligence reports of potential security threats targeting Israeli nationals visiting the country.

Public Security Minister Vijitha Herath confirmed the arrests at a press conference today (October 24), emphasizing that swift measures were taken after possible threats were detected in several popular tourist areas.

The National Security Council (NSC) had convened multiple times over the past month to discuss the situation.

Minister Herath revealed that upon receiving intelligence highlighting potential threats to tourist safety, particularly in Arugam Bay, the government immediately enhanced security protocols.

“Police security has been deployed in tourist hotspots, including Bandarawela, Ella, Matara, Weligama, and Ahungalla Beach, since the beginning of the month,” Herath stated.

Special police units and intelligence services launched investigations, leading to the arrest of three suspects who are currently being interrogated to determine their involvement in any possible plot to cause unrest.

Minister Herath reassured the public, saying, “We are investigating whether they were knowingly or unknowingly involved in any threats. Further investigations are ongoing, and all necessary precautions have been taken.”

Security measures were further intensified on October 23, after new intelligence emerged. Key government figures, including the President and Prime Minister, convened with senior security officials to review and strengthen the security response.

This included deploying additional police units, setting up roadblocks, and conducting searches to ensure the safety of tourists and locals.

Addressing concerns about the impact on tourism, the Public Security Minister affirmed that the safety of tourists has been prioritized. “Israeli tourists continue to arrive in Sri Lanka, and those already here are enjoying their visits without any hindrance,” he said, noting that the government has effectively managed the situation.

Diplomatic communications have been exchanged with the US Ambassador and other foreign diplomats to ensure coordinated efforts, and Minister Herath assured that the travel advisories imposed by several countries would be lifted as soon as the situation stabilizes.

In response to concerns stemming from the conflict in the Middle East, Minister Herath highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety of all visitors to Sri Lanka.

“Given the conflict situation, we have a responsibility to protect the tourists visiting our country. Rest assured, all necessary security measures have been taken to ensure their safety,” he stressed.

The minister urged the public not to be swayed by rumors or political exploitation of the situation, reassuring them that security forces are working diligently to return the country to normalcy.

Hotels have been instructed to maintain heightened security, but there is no immediate cause for alarm, he noted.

Minister Herath concluded by reaffirming that Sri Lanka remains a safe destination for tourists, and efforts are being made to lift any remaining travel restrictions. “In a few days, the situation will be fully restored to normal, and tourists will continue to enjoy their time in Sri Lanka without any worries.”

