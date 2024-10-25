INSS hosts lecture on military innovations and their impact on national security

Posted by Editor on October 25, 2024 - 9:31 am

The Institute of National Security Studies (INSS) conducted a public lecture titled “Military Innovations and Its Contributions to National Security” on Thursday, October 24, at the Nandimithra Auditorium of the Ministry of Defence at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, Sri Lanka.

Senior Professor Ajith De Alwis, Professor of Chemical and Process Engineering at the University of Moratuwa and Chief Innovation Officer of the National Innovation Agency, was the guest speaker at the event.

Representing the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Chief of National Intelligence Major General Ruwan Kulathunga (Retd) graced the event.

Overseeing Director General and Acting Director (Research) of INSS, Colonel Nalin Herath, made the introductory remarks.

As the premier think tank on national security under the Ministry of Defence, the INSS organized this lecture, recognizing the importance of defence innovation and its potential.

The goal was to raise awareness of the pivotal role of the National Innovation Agency, particularly in the National Wealth Equation through innovation, defence innovation, and partnership building.

The event also aimed to enhance understanding of Innovation-Based Learning (IBL), highlight the necessity of homegrown solutions and remedies, and realize the full potential of innovation.

Senior Professor De Alwis delivered a thorough and insightful presentation, emphasizing the need for innovation and stating that “we have to wage another war—an economic war.”

He discussed how to drive innovation through collaboration between academia, industry, and government and underscored the need for a strong innovation ecosystem.

Professor De Alwis emphasized the critical role of knowledge assets, contemporary thought, innovations, science, and technology in shaping national development.

He cited examples from leading developed economies, such as Israel and South Korea, where advancements in these areas have significantly contributed to rapid growth and global competitiveness.

His presentation also focused on Total Defence, which encompasses military, civil, economic, social, digital, and psychological aspects, highlighting the need for a holistic approach to safeguard national security.

He stressed the importance of innovation in strengthening all areas of Total Defence to ensure national resilience in the face of modern threats.

An interactive Q&A session followed the lecture, allowing the audience to ask questions, which the guest speaker answered. During the session, the Chief of National Intelligence presented Senior Professor De Alwis with a souvenir as a token of gratitude.

In the 21st century, innovation has become crucial for economic resilience. Although academia thrives, conducting research with practical outcomes remains a challenge. Nonetheless, research and development are essential for national success, enabling proactive and reactive measures for economic growth.

The National Innovation Agency (NIA), established by Parliamentary Act No. 22 of 2019, is tasked with coordinating ministries, institutions, and the private sector to create and sustain a national innovation ecosystem, supporting innovations from idea to market.

The agency’s objectives include promoting an understanding of social, scientific, technological, and defence innovations and their economic impact. It also aims to align national research with economic goals, address public and private sector obstacles to innovation, and foster a vibrant innovation ecosystem, particularly in the private sector.

Members of the diplomatic corps, entrepreneurs, senior Defence Ministry officials, think tank members, researchers, tri-forces officers, and other distinguished invitees attended the event.