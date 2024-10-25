Three Chinese nationals arrested in Galle for suspected online financial fraud

Posted by Editor on October 25, 2024 - 10:06 am

Three Chinese nationals have been arrested in Gintota, Galle, under suspicion of engaging in online financial scams while staying at a hotel, according to the Galle Police.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a hotel on Bope Road in Gintota yesterday (October 24), apprehending the suspects, aged 33 and 38, who are believed to be involved in fraudulent online activities.

During the raid, police seized five mobile phones, four credit cards, and a foreign passport without a confirmed owner from the suspects’ possessions.

The confiscated items are now in police custody as the investigation unfolds.

The Galle Police have launched an investigation into the incident, aiming to uncover potential connections to broader fraudulent operations.

Further details on the nature of the scams or the suspects’ possible links to other criminal networks are yet to be disclosed.