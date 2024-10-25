Tension at Pamunugama Police Station over alleged assault on arrested youths

Posted by Editor on October 25, 2024 - 11:50 am

A group of local residents gathered in front of the Pamunugama Police Station yesterday afternoon (October 24) to protest the alleged assault of two young men, aged 20 and 24, by police officers.

The two individuals, residents of Pamunugama and Seththapaduwa, were arrested on October 20 on suspicion of breaking into a home in the Bopitiya area of Pamunugama and stealing a gold necklace.

They were apprehended at their workplace in Seeduwa.

The protesting residents, along with the parents of the suspects, claimed that the young men were not involved in the theft and accused the police of subjecting them to brutal treatment while in custody.

Following these allegations, the two suspects were admitted to the Ragama Teaching Hospital for medical attention, with the intervention of the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Dungalpitiya Police Station.

The protesters eventually dispersed after the Dungalpitiya OIC assured them that the incident would be investigated and justice would be served.