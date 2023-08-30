Anura Kumara Dissanayake selected as the next Presidential candidate of National People’s Power

Member of Parliament Anura Kumara Dissanayake said he has been selected as the candidate representing the National People’s Power (NPP) party for the upcoming presidential election.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake revealed this while speaking at a television political programme and said the decision was made after a thorough discussion within the NPP’s Executive Council.

A proposal for his candidacy was presented during the council meeting and it was officially approved on Monday evening (August 28), he said.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake is also the leader of NPP.