Anura Kumara Dissanayake selected as the next Presidential candidate of National People’s Power
Posted by Editor on August 30, 2023 - 11:14 am
Member of Parliament Anura Kumara Dissanayake said he has been selected as the candidate representing the National People’s Power (NPP) party for the upcoming presidential election.
Anura Kumara Dissanayake revealed this while speaking at a television political programme and said the decision was made after a thorough discussion within the NPP’s Executive Council.
A proposal for his candidacy was presented during the council meeting and it was officially approved on Monday evening (August 28), he said.
Anura Kumara Dissanayake is also the leader of NPP.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Anura Kumara Dissanayake selected as the next Presidential candidate of National People’s Power August 30, 2023
- STF arrest suspect with over 3kgs Ice drugs in Mannar August 30, 2023
- Man killed, several injured in head-on collision involving two buses in Kajugama August 30, 2023
- Sri Lanka Government to import over 92 million eggs from India August 29, 2023
- Drought dents Sri Lanka’s economic hopes, farmers’ livelihood August 29, 2023