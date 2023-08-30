Permit system abolished for wheat flour imports

The permit system for importing wheat flour has been abolished with effect from midnight on Tuesday (August 29), State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media in Ruwanwella this morning (August 30).

Minister Siyambalapitiya further stated that the import tax on wheat flour was increased from Rs. 16 Rs. 27 per kilogram.

This would not lead to an increase in wheat flour prices, clarifying that the move only intends to implement import controls on wheat flour, he assured.

In June, wheat flour was gazetted as a ‘specified good’, pursuant to provisions of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Act.