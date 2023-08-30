STF arrest suspect with over 3kgs Ice drugs in Mannar
Posted by Editor on August 30, 2023 - 7:30 am
A 28 year old suspect has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force while in possession of a large consignment crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice during a raid at Uyilankulam in Mannar.
He was taken into custody in Mannar along with 3kg and 396g of Ice.
The STF said the suspect, a resident of Mannar, was handed over to the Mannar Police for further investigations.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Anura Kumara Dissanayake selected as the next Presidential candidate of National People’s Power August 30, 2023
- STF arrest suspect with over 3kgs Ice drugs in Mannar August 30, 2023
- Man killed, several injured in head-on collision involving two buses in Kajugama August 30, 2023
- Sri Lanka Government to import over 92 million eggs from India August 29, 2023
- Drought dents Sri Lanka’s economic hopes, farmers’ livelihood August 29, 2023