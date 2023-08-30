STF arrest suspect with over 3kgs Ice drugs in Mannar

A 28 year old suspect has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force while in possession of a large consignment crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice during a raid at Uyilankulam in Mannar.

He was taken into custody in Mannar along with 3kg and 396g of Ice.

The STF said the suspect, a resident of Mannar, was handed over to the Mannar Police for further investigations.