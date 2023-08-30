Man killed, several injured in head-on collision involving two buses in Kajugama

One man has died and 9 others were injured after two buses collided head-on at Kajugama area on the Colombo-Kandy main road last night (August 29).

According to Police, a staff service bus had collided head-on with a bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) plying from Kattankudy to Colombo when it was trying to overtake another vehicle.

The 44-year-old driver of the private bus died in the accident while four women and five men who were injured while travelling in the two buses were admitted to the Wathupitiwala and Warakapola Hospitals.

The body of the deceased has been placed in Wathupitiwala hospital.

Driver of the SLTB is currently under arrest and Nittambuwa Police is conducting further investigations into the matter.