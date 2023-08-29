Sri Lanka Government to import over 92 million eggs from India

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal to import 92.1 million eggs from India during the next 3 months, Minister Bandula Gunawardena said.

The proposal was presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, and approved at the Cabinet meeting on Monday (August 28).

Accordingly, the Sri Lankan government has called quotations from 3 Indian companies recommended by the Department of Animal Production & Health.

Earlier, the Cabinet approved the import of eggs to control the escalating prices of eggs in the local market.