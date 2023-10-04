Tharushi Karunarathna wins Gold at Asian Games in China

Sri Lanka’s Tharushi Karunarathna won the GOLD medal in the Women’s 800m sprint at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The 19-year-old clocked a time of 2.03.20 minutes to clinch the Gold medal.

Incidentally, this is Sri Lanka’s first medal in the 800m at an Asian Games and Sri Lanka’s first ever Gold Medal in athletics at the Asian Games after 2002.

India won Silver, and China claimed the Bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka team secured the bronze medal in the Women’s 4 x 400m relay event at the 2023 Asian Games being held in Hangzhou, China, a short while ago.

The four Sri Lankan sprinters clocked a time of 3:30:88 minutes, setting a new national record in the event.