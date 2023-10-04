Oct 04 2023 October 4, 2023 October 4, 2023 NoComment

Litro gas prices increased from tonight (October 04)

October 4, 2023

Litro Gas Lanka has increased the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders with effect from midnight today (October 04).

Speaking at a special press conference held a short while ago, Litro Chairman Muditha Peiris announced the price revisions.

Revised prices are as follows:

  • 12.5 kg cylinder – Rs. 3,470 (increased by Rs. 343)
  • 5 kg cylinder – Rs. 1,393 (increased by Rs. 137)
  • 2.3 kg cylinder – Rs. 650 (increased by Rs. 63)
