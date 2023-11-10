ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership
Posted by Editor on November 10, 2023 - 8:35 pm
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect.
The ICC Board met today (November 10) and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and / or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.
The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership November 10, 2023
- Three persons including Chairman of Central Environment Authority arrested November 10, 2023
- World Bank approves $150 million to strengthen financial sector in Sri Lanka November 10, 2023
- Inconsistency to blame for Sri Lanka’s poor World Cup, says coach Silverwood November 10, 2023
- Pramodya ready to reveal facts behind tragic defeat of Sri Lanka Cricket team November 10, 2023