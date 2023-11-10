Three persons including Chairman of Central Environment Authority arrested

Posted by Editor on November 10, 2023 - 7:23 pm

Three persons including the Chairman of the Central Environment Authority (CEA), Supun Shashendra Pathirage, were arrested by Bribery Commission officials a short while ago for soliciting a bribe of Rs.10 million from a person.

They had reportedly solicited the bribe within the premises of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources for a project being conducted by the CEA.