Air Quality in Colombo, Sri Lanka at unhealthy levels

The Central Environmental Authority says that the quality of the air in Colombo, Sri Lanka has dropped to unhealthy levels.

The value of the air quality indicators has increased to 124 units, says Deputy Director General of the Central Environmental Authority Sanjaya Ratnayake.

However, as of 11:00 AM on Saturday (March 11) the AQI had increased to 155 units.

These units represent the amount of dust particles present per cubic metre of the atmosphere, explained Ratnayake.

He also says they believe that a change in the wind pattern blowing into the country from India has given rise to this situation.

(Courtesy: News First)