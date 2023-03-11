Mar 11 2023 March 11, 2023 March 11, 2023 1Comment by Administrator

Sri Lanka’s foreign remittances up by 98.8% in February – Manusha

The foreign remittances earned by Sri Lankan migrant workers’ have increased to USD 407.4 million in February 2023.

Accordingly, an increase of 98.8% (USD 202.5 million) has been observed from February 2022 the Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara said, with only USD 204.9 million of foreign remittances having been recorded in February last year.

