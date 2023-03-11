Five individuals attempt to smuggle Gold arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport

Five individuals including an Indian national who were trying to smuggle a stock of gold worth more than Rs.160 million were apprehended by the customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (March 11).

The suspects were taken into custody at the BIA with 10.5kg of gold while attempting to flee to Mumbai, India by UL-141 flight.

According to sources, the gold stock was found by the customs Narcotic officers and the gold was hidden in the suspects’ baggage.