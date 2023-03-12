Two Sri Lankan Ministers booed by residents at Bamunakotuwa village

Minister Vidura Wickramanayaka and State Minister D.B. Herath who went to inaugurate a cultural centre at Bamunakotuwa in ​​Kurunegala was booed by a group of residents in the area on Saturday (March 11).

A large number of policemen were deployed at the location to beef up security.

However, despite the opposition, the ministers attended the event.

Local residents claimed that this cultural centre has been opened by several ministers on several occasions.