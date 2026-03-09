Mar 09 2026 March 9, 2026 March 9, 2026 NoComment

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from March 10, 2026

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective March 10, 2026.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

  • The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 24, bringing the new price to Rs. 317.
  • The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been increased by Rs. 25, bringing the new price to Rs. 365.
  • The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 22, bringing the new price to Rs. 303.
  • The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 24, bringing the new price to Rs. 353.
  • The price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 13, bringing the new price to Rs. 195.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane + Rs. 24  Rs. 317
Petrol 95 Octane + Rs. 25  Rs. 365
Auto Diesel + Rs. 22  Rs. 303
Super Diesel + Rs. 24  Rs. 353
Kerosene + Rs. 13  Rs. 195
