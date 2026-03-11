Supreme Court reserves judgment on Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando appeals

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka today (March 11) reserved its judgment on the appeals filed by former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando, who were sentenced to prison over corruption charges linked to the controversial carrom board case.

The appeals were heard before a five judge bench of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and Justices Shiran Goonaratne, Achala Wengappuli, Arjuna Obeyesekere and Sampath Abayakoon.

The legal proceedings concluded today after a three day hearing during which the court heard oral submissions from lawyers representing the defendant appellants and counsel appearing for the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

The Supreme Court announced that its judgment on the appeals will be delivered at a later date.

On May 29, 2025, the Colombo High Court Permanent Trial-at-Bar found former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage and former Sathosa Chairman and former Trade Minister Nalin Fernando guilty of causing a financial loss exceeding Rs. 53 million to the government in connection with the carrom board procurement case.

Following the conviction, Aluthgamage was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, while Fernando was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment.