United States pledges full support for Sri Lanka’s rebuilding

Posted by Editor on December 11, 2025 - 6:41 pm

The United States has expressed its full support for Sri Lanka’s rebuilding efforts under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, gave this assurance during a meeting with the President this morning (December 11) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Under Secretary Hooker said the United States is ready to help Sri Lanka recover and rebuild following the recent tragedy. She also offered her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and said she appreciated the opportunity to assist Sri Lanka during this difficult time.

President Dissanayake thanked the U.S. Government, led by President Donald Trump, for sending relief and assistance teams to support Sri Lanka. He also expressed gratitude for the support shown by all friendly nations.

The President explained that the tragedy took place at a time when the country was working to stabilize its economy. He said that immediate attention is needed to restore the livelihoods of affected communities and to plan long-term development of damaged infrastructure.

He noted that major infrastructure, such as highways, railways, and key income sources like agriculture, livestock, and small and medium enterprises had been severely affected by floods and landslides. Rebuilding these sectors, he said, will take time, and Sri Lanka will continue to seek help from supportive nations.

Under Secretary Hooker said the United States is also looking at restarting discussions on tariff arrangements with Sri Lanka. She added that the U.S. will assist in promoting tourism between the two countries and help expand trade and maritime cooperation. She further emphasized U.S. support for Sri Lanka’s efforts to eliminate the threat of narcotics.

President Dissanayake highlighted the recent increase in American tourists visiting Sri Lanka and said he hopes this positive trend will continue. He thanked the United States for helping Sri Lankans work toward recovery and better living standards.

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha; Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma; U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung; and several members of the diplomatic delegation attended the meeting.