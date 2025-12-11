Five suspects arrested in Dehiwala over planned retaliatory killing

December 11, 2025

Sri Lanka Police have arrested five suspects who allegedly planned to carry out a retaliatory murder within the Dehiwala Police Division.

The arrests were made yesterday morning (December 10) in the Rathmalana area.

Police say the suspects had prepared and conspired in advance to kill another individual in response to a shooting that took place on December 06, 2025 near a playground on Wanarathana Road in Dehiwala. In that earlier incident, one person was killed and another was seriously injured.

The arrested suspects are between 22 and 36 years old and are residents of Pankulama, Ratmalana, Boralesgamuwa, and Moratuwa. Officers reported that the suspect from Pankulama was found carrying 15 grams of heroin at the time of arrest.

He has also been identified as the shooter in a separate murder that occurred on January 19, 2025 in the Badowita area under the Mount Lavinia Police Division. That case is currently before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

Based on information provided by the suspects, police recovered a motorcycle that had been prepared for use in the planned attack. The license plate on the motorcycle belonged to a vehicle reported stolen in the Homagama Police Division.

All five suspects are expected to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (December 11).

The Western Province (South) Division Crime Unit is continuing further investigations.