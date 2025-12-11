Sri Lanka PM calls for structured data collection to aid post-disaster recovery

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized the importance of accurate data in Sri Lanka’s post-disaster recovery process and called for a structured mechanism that includes public participation for effective data collection.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a discussion held at the Prime Minister’s Office on December 10, 2025, focusing on the country’s recovery following recent disaster situations.

During the meeting, Professor Nihal Perera highlighted the need for national development to be carried out in harmony with nature while minimizing the impact of natural disasters.

Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya noted that one of the major challenges in establishing a new development framework is the lack of a proper system to consolidate data from different sectors into a single platform.

She stressed the importance of involving both government officials at the ground level and local communities in data collection, stating that people at the village level have the best understanding of actual conditions. She added that setting up data-collection mechanisms at divisional and district levels is vital.

Deputy Minister of Mass Media Kaushalya Ariyarathna shared that community participation played a crucial role during the recent floods in Kaduwela. She suggested that using community-based structures, such as Praja Shakthi committees or division councils, for data collection could be highly beneficial.

Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputantri pointed out that poor coordination among state institutions has been a major obstacle to accurate data collection. He highlighted the need for an integrated system covering all Grama Niladhari divisions.

The discussion also emphasized the role of data-driven decision-making and the importance of raising awareness among officials and the public at the regional level.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretaries to the Prime Minister and several other officials.