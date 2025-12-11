Nalanda College OBA donates flood relief to Defence Ministry

Posted by Editor on December 11, 2025 - 9:50 am

Past students of Nalanda College, Colombo, officially handed over a consignment of flood relief goods to the Ministry of Defence yesterday (December 10).

The donation was presented to the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at the Defence Ministry by a group of school representatives.

The initiative, organized under the humanitarian programme “Nalanda Sathkara 2025,” is a collective effort by the Old Boys of Nalanda College to support Sri Lankan families displaced by widespread flooding.

The relief items include essential goods such as dry rations, sanitary products, medicines, and other necessities.

Also present on the occasion were the Principal of Nalanda College, Mr. U.D. Iran Champika Silva; the Executive President of Nalanda OBA, Mr. Mohan Gunadasa; the President of the Nalanda Junior OBA, Mr. Heshan Padukka; and the Additional Secretary (Administration) of the Ministry of Defence, Mr. Harsha Vithanaarachchi.