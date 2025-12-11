Excise officer arrested for allegedly seeking Rs. 2 Million bribe
Posted by Editor on December 11, 2025 - 9:38 am
An Excise Sergeant attached to the Narcotics Bureau of the Excise Department has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly asking for a bribe of Rs. 2 million.
According to CIABOC, the officer had inspected a local pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, where he reportedly found cannabis being illegally ground using machinery.
Investigators say he demanded the bribe in return for refraining from taking legal action over the illegal activity.
The suspect is expected to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.
